Laurens High School orchestra teacher dies after crash

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry, died on Oct. 26 from complications of injuries she suffered in a crash on Oct. 22.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories