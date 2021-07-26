Lauren Burnham Home from the Hospital and 'Feeling Much Better' After Postpartum Complications
The Bachelor star developed "antibiotic resistant mastitis" after giving birth to twins with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr.
From the Olympic debut of a Canadian diving tandem to more medal opportunities in swimming, here are five things to watch Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.
What happens with Pascal Siakam this week will speak volumes about the direction the Raptors are headed.
Is the drama between Rodgers and the franchise nearing its 2021 conclusion?
Sam Bennett re-signed with the Florida Panthers on Monday, inking a four-year contract with the team that has been a good fit for him since joining at the trade deadline.
Canada won its first gold medal of the Games and set a pair of records in the pool along the way.
The Canadian women's basketball team opened Tokyo 2020 with a 72-68 loss to Serbia in the first game of the group stage.
Most aren't comfortable being covered in a slippery, sloppy substance like mud. Catharine Pendrel is different in that way.
The U.S. dropped its Olympic opener to France in Tokyo on Sunday, 83-76.
The Texans have reportedly changed their tune and are looking to trade the quarterback.
Canada have the opportunity to top their group with victory over Great Britain but a draw will be enough to guarantee a spot in the quarter finals of the Olympic soccer tournament."Olympic, Olympiad, the Olympic rings, Faster Higher Stronger (in English and Japanese), and related marks and mascots are owned by the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, or their related entities. This site is neither endorsed by nor affiliated with any of these entities"
Momiji Nishiya and Rayssa Leal are having better summers than most 13-year-olds.
Australian swimming coach Dean Boxall's body could not be stopped after Ariarne Titmus won gold.
In its bid for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan claimed "this period provides an ideal climate for athletes to perform." It doesn't, and they lied.
Jalen Green could be available to the Raptors in the NBA draft. Here's what he would bring to the team.
This could have ended up a lot worse than a false start.
The USWNT is still favored to win the gold medal despite being huge underdogs to win Group G.
MONTREAL — Veteran American receiver Naaman Roosevelt was among 15 players released Monday by the Montreal Alouettes. Roosevelt, 33, had 77 catches for 946 yards and a TD in 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot, 199-pound Roosevelt spent five seasons in Regina before signing as a free agent with Montreal in 2020. He signed a contract extension with the Alouettes on Dec. 18, 2020 after the CFL didn't stage a 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roosevelt has 301 career catc
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has signed a four-year contract extension. Hubbard, a Cincinnati native who played at Ohio State, was entering the fourth season of his rookie deal. A third-round draft pick (77th overall) in 2018, he's played in played 44 career games and has 16 1/2 sacks, third most among all players from his draft class. The 26-year-old Hubbard has been the full-time starter at right defensive end since 2019. The deal was announced Monday, two day
Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series for the 2021 fantasy football draft season with the quarterbacks.
Tennis Canada says it has received approval from the country's top health agency to host the National Bank Open in Toronto, Ont. and Montreal, Que. The organizing body says the Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a letter of approval for the tournament, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, marking the final authorization needed for the event to go ahead. The events in Montreal and Toronto will be permitted to host fans, with both venues expected to host roughly 5,000 people. Ticket sales for