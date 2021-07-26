Lauren Burnham Home from the Hospital and 'Feeling Much Better' After Postpartum Complications

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

Canada have the opportunity to top their group with victory over Great Britain but a draw will be enough to guarantee a spot in the quarter finals of the Olympic soccer tournament.