Laura Prepon opens up about heartbreaking decision to terminate second pregnancy

“I’m very candid in this book, very vulnerable,” says Laura Prepon of her new guide to motherhood, You & I As Mothers. “I’m a private person so this is the first time I’ve been this open. But I feel in order to have a real conversation about motherhood, you need to share truths and talk about what’s really going on.” Among the revelations is her story of having to terminate her second pregnancy.

