Latvia donates drunk drivers’ cars to Ukraine

STORY: These cars, seized from heavily drunk

drivers in Latvia, are on their way to Ukraine

Locator: Riga, Latvia

Latvia began seizing cars from

heavily drunk drivers this year

When those cars began overfilling

lots, Latvia decided to donate them

Two hundred cars have been

seized so far this year

Twitter Convoy, a volunteer group,

has been tasked with delivering the cars

(Reinis Poznaks, Founder, Twitter Convoy)

“Actually no one expected that there will be so many (of) those cars. That people are drunk driving so many of them. It was a bit of ... I don't know. They just can’t sell them as many as people are drinking. So, that’s why came the idea of maybe send them to Ukraine."

The state has promised to hand the

group two dozen cars each week