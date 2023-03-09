Latvia donates drunk drivers’ cars to Ukraine
STORY: These cars, seized from heavily drunk
drivers in Latvia, are on their way to Ukraine
Locator: Riga, Latvia
Latvia began seizing cars from
heavily drunk drivers this year
When those cars began overfilling
lots, Latvia decided to donate them
Two hundred cars have been
seized so far this year
Twitter Convoy, a volunteer group,
has been tasked with delivering the cars
(Reinis Poznaks, Founder, Twitter Convoy)
“Actually no one expected that there will be so many (of) those cars. That people are drunk driving so many of them. It was a bit of ... I don't know. They just can’t sell them as many as people are drinking. So, that’s why came the idea of maybe send them to Ukraine."
The state has promised to hand the
group two dozen cars each week