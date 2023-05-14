Latino culture celebrated at Floricanto Family Festival in Sacramento
People gathered together in Sacramento on R Street to celebrate Latino culture on Saturday afternoon at the Floricanto Family Festival.
People gathered together in Sacramento on R Street to celebrate Latino culture on Saturday afternoon at the Floricanto Family Festival.
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump were set to speak in Iowa tonight— that is until nasty weather scrubbed Trump’s plans for a rally in Des Moines. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders has more from Sioux Center, Iowa.
Daniel Penny's manslaughter charges for the death of Jordan Neely have earned him celebrity status among some of the loudest conservative voices.
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
Toronto police have identified Viyaleta Lukoshka, 23, as the woman fatally shot in an Etobicoke condo building on Wednesday morning. Police identified Lukoshka in a news release Friday. No further information was released. Police were called to the building at the corner of Manitoba Street and Legion Road North for reports of "unknown trouble" shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Security had received calls from residents who said they heard a "violent interaction followed by the sound
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is leaving the bench on 30 June
The project is already receiving interest from Americans who believe Russia will be the "only Christian country" left, a lawyer told state media.
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan’s family never gave up their fight to see justice done.
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
GoFundMeThe family of Christina Yuna Lee, the 35-year-old woman cops say was stabbed more than 40 times by a homeless man and left for dead in her Manhattan apartment in 2022, has sued the New York Police Department for their response to the grisly murder. The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses two NYPD officers of standing idle outside Lee’s apartment while she screamed and was repeatedly stabbed behind a locked door—an inaction they allege is why Lee ultimately lost her life. “Despite having reaso
More details are emerging about the suspect in the Thursday killing of a police officer in the eastern Ontario community of Bourget. One Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot dead and two others were injured in what OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique is calling an "ambush." Police identified the officer who was killed as Sgt. Eric Mueller. One of the injured officers, who is 35, was treated and released from hospital Thursday. The other, who is in his early 40s, remains in hospital in s
Arrest report includes what he told officers in Spanish when they arrived on scene
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say. Toronto police said officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East at 1:49 p.m. Police said there was a conflict between two men in the area and one man was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead in hospital. The victim's name and age has not been released. Police said the suspect was in the area for some time prior to t