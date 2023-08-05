Latest on Trump’s legal battles
The number of criminal indictments against former President Trump are growing. ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joins us to discuss if these are hurting or helping him on the campaign trail.
The number of criminal indictments against former President Trump are growing. ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joins us to discuss if these are hurting or helping him on the campaign trail.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins said she was told the former president was "particularly" bothered by this quick reference.
"How is that not intimidation?" asked former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham about Trump's Truth Social post on Friday.
Trump told reporters that D.C. was "not the place that" he left in 2021, adding it was a "very sad thing to see" on Thursday.
Already busted for documents he kept at Mar-a-Lago, Trump could soon be in more hot water for the documents that the attorney general says he failed to keep for his NY fraud trial.
The former first lady hasn't joined Donald Trump for any of his court appearances related to his three criminal indictments.
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors on Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
Hazing within Russian military forces — also known as dedovshchina — has a deep, dark, and at times fatal history.
"In Canada, traditionally we don't delve into the private lives of our politicians," says crisis communications expert Amanda Galbraith
The GOP governor and presidential candidate has touted his environmental and economic credentials. He’s ignoring an environmental and economic disaster at home.
The conservative attorney also offered a long-shot suggestion to potentially keep Trump out of prison -- but said the former president "would never do it."
NewsmaxRudy Giuliani on Thursday lobbed personal attacks against Mike Pence after the former vice president criticized Donald Trump’s “gaggle of crackpot lawyers” for feeding into his 2020 election delusions.An alleged unnamed “co-conspirator” in the indictment of Trump relating to his attempts to overturn the election, Giuliani went on Newsmax to take aim at Pence, criticizing the law school he attended and taking pot shots at his wife.“I don’t think he’s even been in a courtroom, and he went t
The far-right lawmaker played Pollyanna with her bonkers take on ex-president's latest court appearance.
A Ukrainian sea drone attack has reportedly damaged a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea - with footage appearing to show it partially submerged as it is towed into a port. The video verified by Sky News shows how the Ropucha-class landing ship appears to be listing after it was struck off the coast of Novorossiysk in southern Russia. The footage was shared on Telegram by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Gerashchenko, who said the "special operation" was carried out by the Security Service and the navy.
Zelenskiy has expressed indignation at corruption uncovered during the audit last month after a high-profile incident of wrongdoing came to light in the Black Sea port of Odesa. "We had a detailed conversation," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after meeting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk. "The investigation is revealing numerous abuses," Zelenskiy said.
A ferocious electronic warfare battle is being waged between Ukraine and Russia as they seek to disable missiles and other weapons.
To say Ukraine’s counter-offensive has not progressed as quickly as it had hoped is to state an objective fact.
Russia said it thwarted the drone attacks on its warship in the Black Sea. But videos suggest otherwise.
Appearing on Newsmax, John Lauro talks about how Trump pressured Mike Pence to violate the constitution The post Trump’s Lawyer Basically Admits Trump Really Did One of the Things He’s Charged With (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Looking ahead to 2024, Democrats concede some cause for concern -- including President Joe Biden's anemic approval rating and early polls forecasting a repeat race against former President Donald Trump in which Biden either ties or trails, due in part to a notable chunk of undecided voters and apprehension over Biden's age and acuity, which he has repeatedly dismissed. An analysis from FiveThirtyEight found that in 38 special elections held so far this year, Democrats have outperformed the partisan lean -- or the relative liberal or conservative history -- of the areas where the races were held by an average of 10%, both romping in parts of the country that typically support the party while cutting down on GOP margins in red cities and counties, too.
Ukraine hit a Russian oil tanker in the Kerch Strait, near the Crimean Bridge, with a naval drone equipped with explosives, the military and Russian state reports said on Saturday, August 5.The strike on the oil tanker Sig was carried out by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the navy, Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne said, citing sources. The drone was packed with 450 kg of explosives, the report added.Russian state media reported that the drone punched a hole in the tanker but no one was injured. Other boats arrived to help the crew of 11, a local Telegram channel said.Tass said oil tanker was in the Kerch Strait, which runs between the Sea of Azov and the Black sea. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked the Kerch bridge connecting occupied Crimea to Russia.United24, which is associated with the president’s office, said the SIG was previously supplying aviation fuel for Russian warplanes in Syria.It is the second such surface drone attack on a Russian vessel around the Black Sea in as many days after Ukraine said on Friday that it had struck the Ropucha-class landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak at Russia’s naval base in Novorossiysk. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful