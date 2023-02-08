The latest Raptors trade deadline rumours
Amit Mann discusses the latest rumours circulating around the Toronto Raptors ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday.
On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops," Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss the change that could be ahead for the Raptors and unhappy players in NBA locker rooms. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.
TORONTO — Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby will not be in the lineup when Toronto hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Anunoby sprained his left wrist in the Raptors' 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 27. "O.G. is on the court doing some work," said Toronto head coach Nick Nurse. "No contact yet or practice, but he's progressing well. That's where we are." Anunoby is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game this season. His 2.1 steals per game are tied with J
The Blue Jays and star shortstop Bo Bichette have reportedly come to terms on a multi-year deal.
BRANTFORD, Ont. — The Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs officially have a new home. The team announced Tuesday that it will relocate to Brantford, Ont., and play at the Brantford Civic Centre beginning next season. The Bulldogs say in a release that the move was necessitated by impending renovations and the long-term closure of Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre. The arena is also home to the National Lacrosse League's Toronto Rock and the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Hamilton Honey Ba
