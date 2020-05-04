The latest horror of 2020: 'Murder hornets'

IN THE PAPERS - Monday, May 4: Italian papers mark the country's easing of its nearly two-month lockdown, while French papers continue to wonder if schools will be ready to open in a week's time. Across the Atlantic, papers have been abuzz with another threat that's temporarily distracting readers: the presence of Asian giant "murder" hornets in Washington State and British Columbia. And if you need a distraction from that distraction, Tokyo's Sumida aquarium wants you to video chat with their shy eels!

Scroll to continue with content Ad