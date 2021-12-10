Latest on Friday Snow

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds left to cap the Nashville Predators' third-period rally for a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The Islanders led 3-2 after Noah Dobson's goal early in the third, but Nashville rallied to keep New York winless in seven games at its new arena. Nashville's Yakov Trenin tied it with 7:29 left, and Tolvanen tipped a shot from the point past Semyon Varlamov. The Islanders are 0-5-2 at UBS Arena, which opened with much fan