Last Week's 12 Northern Ohio Tornadoes made History!
On Tuesday morning, the Cleveland National Weather Service confirmed the 12th tornado touchdown from last Thursday night/Friday morning's severe weather outbreak across Northern Ohio.
Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are becoming increasingly likely for portions of Florida, the Monday 8 p.m. advisory says.
Tropical Storm Idalia, likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday morning, continues to grow in strength as it targets a landfall on the Florida coast this week
Thunderstorms in the afternoon are pretty normal. What is rare, is the instability sticking around into the overnight hours
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are warning drivers of potential fuel contamination at dozens of gas stations on the Gulf Coast as residents brace for the landfall later this week of Tropical Storm Idalia. On Monday, Idalia was near the coast of Cuba and on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S. in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said late Sunday that gasoline purchased after 10 a.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of Vancouver Island Monday, adding to smoke and heat alerts that cover other parts of B.C.Environment Canada issued the watch for the north, east and inland sections of the island at around 12:40 p.m. PT, saying that conditions were ripe for thunderstorms "that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."It is advising residents to go indoors when they hear thunder.On Sunday, the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) had said t
Idalia came to life as a named storm in the far southern Gulf of Mexico Sunday. The storm could quickly gain further strength in the coming days
Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement Sunday night in response to Maui County's lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Hawaiian Electric ca
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall. Idalia had strengthened to a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (155 kph). The hurricane was projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph) in the
Expect a change this week.
The destruction of peatlands can cause billions of tons of carbon to be released into the atmosphere, worsening the already intensifying climate crisis
The Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) in Atlin, B.C, is asking all hunters to avoid hunting on their traditional territory this season.On Monday, the First Nation released a statement saying the request was made in good faith, in an effort to "take serious action to protect vulnerable moose populations on their territories."Logan Law, a TRTFN citizen and hunter, said that she respects the request, however hunting is a traditional right and way of life for her family. "Unfortunately, I stil
Strong winds and heavy rains have hit Spain and Italy causing widespread flooding and devastationView on euronews
“We were all so excited, and so happy to see she is still with us,” a witness said of the Australian sighting.
Avi Loeb's team's findings may not say whether the metallic spheres are artificial or natural in origin, but they are unmatched in our solar system.
“Can we make it the town mascot?”
Two Montana men killed a mama grizzly bear over the weekend after officials say she charged them when they startled her and her cub.
STORY: Here in a village in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province -the seemingly simple exteriors of these huts are masking innovative, disaster-resistant design. They're inspired by indigenous building techniques - but re-engineered to stop the houses from being flooded...after unprecedented flooding last year killed hundreds of people and destroyed over a million homes.The mind behind it is Pakistan's first certified female architect - Yasmeen Lari."So, there is lot of logic in how people built earlier. What I am trying to do is what is the best thing they did and I am just using that, adopting it, making it more disaster-resilient and that it gives them a comfortable habitat."Her design comes as architects, analysts and NGOs consider the future of building back better after natural disasters – especially in a world increasingly marked by extreme weather events.Champa Bai’s mud house was one of many in the village swept away by the floods last year.The disaster forced the 60-year-old grandmother and her family to take shelter in temporary tents until Lari’s NGO – the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan – helped her construct a new home in the same spot."I am very delighted. This house is very good. I have no fear of it falling. It can withstand any rain or storm. So, I am contented. I like it very much."Traditional mud huts are vulnerable to extreme weather and building concrete homes is expensive and high in carbon emissions.Lari’s housing is made with pre-fabricated bamboo structures that sit on raised platforms.They have lime-hardened mud walls that keep water out as well as layers of waterproofing materials on the rooves.The houses take a week to build, compared to about three weeks for mud huts and up to two months for cement homes.They can also be built for under $87, according to the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan."First of all, we have to understand we are working for the poor. So, it has got to be affordable.”Architecture experts like Professor Noman Ahmed point out that these homes are not feasible in urban areas…“The other disadvantage is that since it is a basic shelter, the further additions or multiplication of stories in this type of structure in the present form is not possible."But residents in the nearby Pono village – where Lari-designed homes were constructed before the 2022 floods – say the houses have proved their resilience.Lari says her NGO has helped survivors of natural disasters in Pakistan to build about 55,000 homes - her aim is to ultimately provide homes for at least 350,000 households.
The “robust” animals were easily spotted under the midday sun, researchers said.
PETA reached a settlement with the Waccatee Zoological Farm that means that it will close permanently. The charity said the zoo mistreated animals.
Scientists discovered three new species in China, according to a study.