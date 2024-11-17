Last-minute fantasy pickups - Week 11: Demarcus Robinson | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explains why the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is worth a start.

Video Transcript

I got demarcus Robinson for you.

Uh His one performance performance or one reception performance last week against Miami was, uh, was terrible and then it triggered a mass exodus, everyone leaving him.

Now, he's widely available in Yahoo Leagues before that dud right there.

Robinson had two straight games with two touchdowns in each game and those were with both Cooper Cup and Puka Nua active for the most part, um, a far better output than previously when both of those players were inactive.

It's just very clear that he thrives in a very specific role in the Rams receiving core and he benefits when everyone is fully active.

And in a good match up here, he struggles when he has to be that main guy.

Last week's matchup was tough and that is very excusable for a core performance there.

This week's matchup is very favorable.

He has potential flex option this week in deeper leagues.