Last-minute fantasy pickups - Week 11: Elijah Moore | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains why the Cleveland Browns wide receiver is worth a start.

Video Transcript

Yeah, look, I'm very much in on Cedric Tillman being the wide receiver one going forward for the Cleveland Browns, but don't forget about the volume that the much more widely available.

Elijah Moore received in recent weeks.

Uh the two games before the Browns by week, Elijah Moore actually led the team with a 23% target share as the team's top slot option.

Now here coming off the by the Browns are gonna play a Saints defense.

You know, Andy mentioned that the Ravens defense is not the, the unit of years past the Saints defense isn't the unit of beginning of the season.

Uh in just the last month, they've allowed the seventh most yards per target as a pass defense.

Uh amid both coverage and tackling issues, we know they traded away Marshawn Lattimore.

This is not a stay away match up for any of these Browns wide receivers.

Uh that includes Elijah Moore who is rostering just about 6%.