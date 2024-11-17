Last-minute fantasy pickups - Week 11: Dawson Knox | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Andy Behrens explains why the Buffalo Bills tight end is worth a start with the absence of Dalton Kincaid against the Chiefs.

Video Transcript

Yeah, this is a last minute pick up that I've actually made in several leagues today uh because I have an unfortunate amount of George Kittle in the portfolio.

Um Dawson Knox, he's gonna be needed in a meaningful way this week with Dalton Kincaid sidelined by a knee injury and Keon Coleman still out for the Bills.

Obviously, Knox hasn't really had a busy year given the emergence of Kincaid.

He's seeing 2 to 4 targets a week, but he did play a season high, 70% of the snaps last week.

He was pressed into service, obviously, after Kincaid's injury.

Also, let's not forget that Knox is a circle of trust player for Josh Allen.

He has a nine touchdown season on his resume with Allen over 20 lifetime touchdowns uh with his quarterback, Kansas City's defense, of course, is very good but tight ends and slot guys have really gotten to them this season.

The Chiefs actually allow the third most fantasy points to opposing tight ends and the most receiving yards.

So it's a surprisingly good set up, I think in this one for Knox don't be surprised if he gives us 56 catches in this one, maybe a touchdown, which of course would make him an easy top eight fantasy tight end.