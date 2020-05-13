Last days of campaigning before elections in Burundi

In tonight's edition: The right hand man of the DR Congolese President is temporarily relieved of his duties because of a corruption trial. Crowds of voters pack in to rallies as candidates for Burundi's presidential election ramp up campaigning ahead of next week's vote. And home brewed Pineapple booze is the solution of choice for South Africans desperate for a drink. A ban on alcool sales was brought in as part of the country's coronavirus restrictions.

