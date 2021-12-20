Laser pen targets Chile's new president

Television footage showed a green light repeatedly flashing across Boric's glasses and forehead as he addressed thousands of supporters who gathered to celebrate his triumph.

It is not clear whether Boric noticed the laser pen, and his campaign team has not commented on the incident.

Chilean leftist Boric won the country's presidential runoff election on Sunday, capping a major revival for the country's progressive left that has been on the rise since widespread protests roiled the Andean country two years ago.

With over 99% of ballots counted, Boric, 35, who leads a broad leftist coalition, had 55.86% of the vote.

Far-right rival Jose Antonio Kast conceded defeat.