Las Vegas’ journey to becoming America’s top sports town
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz discusses the significance of Las Vegas hosting its first Super Bowl and its voyage to being the destination for all sports fans.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz discusses the significance of Las Vegas hosting its first Super Bowl and its voyage to being the destination for all sports fans.
The Lightning star finished dead last, and it wasn't hard to understand why.
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
A FanDuel commercial featuring Carl Weathers that was set to air on Super Bowl Sunday is now being adjusted following the actor’s death. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a …
Molly McCann pulled of an audibly and visually gruesome armbar in her UFC strawweight debut.
Jeopardy! contestant and Whitby, Ont., resident Juveria Zaheer crushed an all-Canadian category called 'Canadians Invade Our Living Rooms!'
The athlete previously won the Masters in 1985 and again in 1993
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
MONTREAL — Injuries have plagued Sean Monahan's career, but the Winnipeg Jets are confident in his ability to stay healthy. The Montreal Canadiens traded Monahan to the Jets on Friday in exchange for a first-round pick in this year's NHL draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2027. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff downplayed concerns about Monahan's durability, saying that every player faces the possibility of injury. "Players get injured that's the nature of the game," he said. "You
The singer is dating Jason's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is no longer on the injured list, but whether he’ll play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII remains to beseen.
"It was nice to get off the jump, just get going and play good golf," Rahm said of his 5-under debut.
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid won the NHL All-Star Skills competition Friday night, taking home the $1 million prize while showing once again why he is considered the best hockey player in the world. The reigning and three-time MVP dominated the competition he helped the league and players union revive after thinking in previous years it had gotten “a little gimmicky, a little out there.” With his assist, it went back to the basics, and McDavid was dominant. "I thought it was a fun event," McDav
Christian McCaffrey's mom said Super Bowl suites are too costly for her 'money bags' son. But her future daughter-in-law, Olivia Culpo, came through.
After struggling on the field for a decade, Man United is testing the limits of valuable brand loyalty.
With the NHL All-Star break here, it's time to make fantasy hockey roster improvements for the second half with any of these players.
Kingsbury also reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles for coordinator jobs.
The NBA, Sixers and Joel Embiid face a situation where the All-Star caliber player may miss out on MVP because he didn't play in at least 65 games.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings fired coach Todd McLellan on Friday and named Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season. “We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization,” vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. “He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-r