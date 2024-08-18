Lars Nootbaar's solo home run (8)
Lars Nootbaar cranks a solo home run to right field, cutting the Cardinals' deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 8th
Lars Nootbaar cranks a solo home run to right field, cutting the Cardinals' deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the 8th
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
Yabusele, who previously spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, averaged 14 points per game during France's Olympic silver medal run.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness on Saturday. The seriousness of the injury has yet to be determined.
Russell Wilson got his first preseason start after being held out last week.
Williams gave the Bears home fans what they wanted to see, eventually.
Mahomes said head coach Andy Reid had been pushing him to try it during a game.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
With flag football making its Olympic debut in LA 2028, Team USA QB Darrell Doucette says NFL player won't be able to join the roster without a fight.
The 40-year-old three-time Cy Young Award winner is currently on the IL with arm fatigue.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Most of the key players return on a high-powered offense, and the schedule lines up well for a Tigers team that has serious playoff ambitions.
The U.S. is back on top of the world, recapturing the top slot in the rankings after falling as far as fifth earlier this year.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
We conclude position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy with maybe the deepest position in fantasy football: Tight Ends. Yep, that's right, the TE position may never be deeper than it looks on paper in 2024. Andy Behrens is back in America to join Matt Harmon to discuss the often maligned position in fantasy football.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Russell Wilson will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their second preseason game, according to coach Mike Tomlin. He and the first-team offense are scheduled to play four series.