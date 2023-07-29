Lars Nootbaar's leadoff homer (9)
Lars Nootbaar launches a leadoff homer to left-center field in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead
Lars Nootbaar launches a leadoff homer to left-center field in the bottom of the 1st inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead
Whit Merrifield will lead off for the Blue Jays on Friday, while the slumping George Springer moves down to fifth in the batting order.
The Angels are all-in with Shohei Ohtani. They proved it by trading two of their best prospects to the White Sox for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.
Dalton Pompey's days of playing professional baseball are behind him, as the former Blue Jays outfielder is now a police officer in Hamilton, Ontario.
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros cleared the benches in the fifth inning of the 13-5 Rangers victory
Here's a look at which MLB-calibre Blue Jays players hold the most value ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ hit St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras in the head with a long follow-through on a swing, then was soon hit himself by a pitch from Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol were ejected in the first-inning dustup between the longtime rivals. Contreras was cut badly and tumbled down. After a trainer applied a towel to his head, Contreras walked off the field. Andrew Knizner took over behind the plate, and Mikol
PERTH, Australia — After a wild night in Perth, the Canadian women's soccer team returned to its training base in Melbourne on Thursday to prepare for what is now a do-or-die match against Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Hours after landing, seventh-ranked Canada found itself in a Group B logjam thanks to No. 40 Nigeria's 3-2 upset win over No. 10 Australia in the final game of the day. With one round of games remaining, it's all up for grabs in Group B. Olympic champion Canada could fi
Blue Jays reliever Jay Jackson is using off days to be with his son, who was born 15 weeks premature.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have a five-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix as a result of using too many gearbox parts.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario was never viewed as Cleveland's long-term shortstop — more of a temporary fix. On Wednesday, he became a former one. Eager to give young infielders Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias more playing time, the Guardians traded Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard and nearly $1.9 million in a deal that addresses major needs for both contending clubs. Rosario came to Cleveland from the New York Mets in the blockbuster deal for Francisco Lindor a fe
The PGA Tour does not think the plan to roll back the golf ball is good for the game and has notified the USGA and R&A that it will not support the proposal they have in mind. The opposition to the “Modified Local Rule” came from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a Wednesday evening memo to the players. The governing bodies had set a deadline of Aug. 15 to receive feedback on the proposal, which would give tours the option to require a golf ball that goes about 15 yards shorter for the biggest hitters.
Here's what Canada needs to do in order to avoid an early exit at the Women's World Cup.
Graeme McDowell says he remains "very close" with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry despite having sat on opposite sides to them in the divide in men's professional golf over the last year.
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.
Lando Norris’ response said it all. Asked whether he felt Spa should be guaranteed its spot on the F1 calendar given its questionable safety record, he looked at his interlocutor as if he had two heads. “Spa for me is incredible in qualifying and incredible in racing,” said the McLaren driver, firmly. “The circuit is one of the best of the season and if you asked any driver they would say it’s one that has to stay on.”
The country star wrote on Twitter that she was "glad" she and their sons Isaiah and Jacob could "celebrate you and your accomplishments"
If you're looking for a comprehensive list of the best unrestricted free agents in the NHL this offseason, you've come to the right place.
The USA continued their bid for a third straight Women’s World Cup as they drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in their second group stage game, a team they beat in the final four years ago
The former MLB player's daughters smiled with their dad before the Twins played the Seattle Mariners
NBA warns Lillard, agent about public Heat trade requests