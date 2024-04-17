Larry Nance Jr. rises up and throws it down
Larry Nance Jr. rises up and throws it down, 04/16/2024
Larry Nance Jr. rises up and throws it down, 04/16/2024
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Chinese runner He Jie’s victory in Sunday in the Beijing Half Marathon is facing a probe after his win was called into question by Chinese internet users because a trio of African runners appeared to deliberately slow down to let him win.
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
LeBron James plans to go back to the Olympics. Stephen Curry is planning on going for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eye on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball has gotten confirmations from 12 players — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard — that they will accept invitatio
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
Team Canada on Tuesday revealed a new collection of athlete clothing from Lululemon less than 100 days from the start of the Paris Olympics. During the design process, the organization's official outfitter led product testing and feedback sessions with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes across 14 sports. "My biggest takeaway from this process was Lululemon's commitment to working with Paralympians to make the pieces accessible and adaptable," Para rugby player Zak Madell said in a state
The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
Fifteen Stanley Cup playoff berths have been clinched. The final NHL team can get in Tuesday. Here's where the races stand.
The racer's longtime residence in his hometown of Columbus is for sale again, this time with a substantially reduced asking price.
Marc Goddard was all of us as one of the most iconic knockouts in UFC history happened right before his eyes.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
UTICA, N.Y. — Canada reclaimed the women's world hockey championship with a measure of revenge. After losing last year's gold-medal game to the United States on home ice in Brampton, Ont., the Canadians turned the tables with Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over the U.S. in Utica, N.Y. "Oh man, that feels good to win it on U.S. soil," Canadian goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens said. "We owed it to them and owed it to ourselves to win that one." Danielle Serdachny scored the golden goal at 5:16 of over
Rhea Ripley's reign as champion will end after she suffered a shoulder injury at the "Raw" after WrestleMania 40.
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid has achieved something only three other people in the NHL have ever done. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, recorded his 100th assist of the season in Monday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks. Wayne Gretzky did it 11 times, while Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux each got there once. McDavid hit the milestone at 15:35 of the second period against the Sharks. The captain outwaited a sprawling Sharks defend