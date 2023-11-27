Larissa Scott live at Amazon facility
Larissa Scott live at Amazon facility
Fans were amazed at this alternate angle of a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in Sunday’s game against Raiders.
CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry will be away from the Chicago Blackhawks for the foreseeable future, general manager Kyle Davidson said Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry hasn't played since he skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo last Sunday. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus and Friday's 4-3 victory over Toronto. “It's been a team decision so far to hold him out, and that's about all I'm able to provide,” Davidson said. Perry was acquired from Tam
Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports via ReutersStella Parton is not impressed with critics of her sister Dolly. The country superstar performed at a NFL halftime Thanksgiving show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, donning a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleading costume which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. Though the 77-year-old was celebrated in some corners, she was criticized by others who said the singer was too old to be wearing suc
Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith pushed back on Tom Brady’s recent comments about seeing “a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL.”
KC also moved a wideout to injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least four weeks.
When Haason Reddick flung Josh Allen to the ground, many assumed a flag was coming. One did – but not for a horse-collar tackle.
Two football fans have been arrested for alleged misogynistic chanting at referee Rebecca Welch during Birmingham’s home match with Sheffield Wednesday.
Zak Zinter had surgery to repair his tibia and fibula on Saturday after Michigan football's win over Ohio State. Here's the latest injury update:
Zay Flowers is going to need a better TD celebration next time.
This past week in the NHL had a little bit of everything, from slick goals to big hits to bizarre mascot behaviour.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Mercedes cling on to second place in the constructors’ championship.
The top five teams look different after Saturday’s results, which included Michigan beating Ohio State. The N.C. State Wolfpack moves into the top 25 for the first time this season after hammering North Carolina, 39-20.
Derek Carr has not lived up to his contract.
Thousands of fans in Brazil used colored cellophane and their cellphone flashlights to display the three colors in the country's flag.
Jacob Trouba was let off with a fine for an incident that caused quite a stir in the NHL world on Saturday.
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
Giddey told reporters on Friday that "for right now, I don’t have anything to say"
The music icon previously owned Watford soccer club
Finding a story worthy of a sequel is a challenge faced by many Hollywood movies but for soccer club Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the next chapter is writing itself as it confirmed its promotion credentials on Saturday and seeks to continue on its stratospheric trajectory.