Largest free Black city in America

It has been a week into Black History Month, and we continue with understanding, celebrating and acknowledging Baltimore's Black history. During the early 19th century, the city was truly the land of the free. By 1830, while slavery was ongoing, over one third of Maryland's free Black people lived in Baltimore. It was one of the few places that offered free and enslaved men and women the chance to earn money, giving some of them the opportunity to buy their own freedom. It was the largest free black community of any American city at that time.