Large Whale Uses Tail to Whack Surfers Away From Calf Off Sydney Coast

A Southern right whale protected its calf away from dozens of curious surfers off the Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, on August 2.

@whatifwefly_ filmed a drone video that showed the mother whale and the calf swimming near a group of surfers. The mother uses its tail to whip the surfers who are too close to her and her kids.

“A ridiculous encounter on this beautiful winter day down at Manly Beach Australia! " Thom van Mil, the owner of the Instagram account, told Storyful.

Southern right whales are medium to large baleen whales that migrate off Australian coast from about mid-May to mid-November, sometimes with calves in tow, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature website. Credit: @whatifwefly_ via Storyful