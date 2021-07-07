Large Waves Soak Men in Key West as Elsa Regains Hurricane Status
Tropical Storm Elsa brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Florida Keys as it regained hurricane status southwest of Tampa Bay on Tuesday, July 6.
The National Hurricane Center warned of a “life-threatening storm surge” and “hurricane conditions” along parts of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Footage filmed by Nick Davies shows two men being soaked by large waves in Key West. Credit: Nick Davies via Storyful