Large Vehicle Fire Forces Shutdown of Atlanta Highway

A massive fire shut down all lanes of the I-285 highway in Atlanta, Georgia, after a multi-vehicle crash on the afternoon of Monday, August 29, causing extreme delays.

This footage, filmed by Twitter user @french_sebo shows large plumes of smoke billowing up and over a bridge, as a truck below was engulfed in flames.

According to local reports citing officials, the initial crash that sparked the fire involved three vehicles and left three people injured.

The blaze broke out around 3 pm beneath an overpass near Ashford Dunwoody Road. Eastbound lanes were re-opened after an engineer assessed the bridge’s structural integrity.

Westbound lanes were expected to remain closed until Tuesday morning. Credit: @french_sebo via Storyful

Video Transcript

[SIREN BLARING]

- Oh my gosh, this is horrible. This is horrible. Oh, wow.

- Oh, god, that whole truck is on fire. That entire truck is on fire. Under the bridge.

- Wow.

- That took forever for them to get there.

