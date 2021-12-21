Large Trees Sway in Florida Amid Tornado Watch

Strong winds swept parts of Florida on Tuesday, December 21, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado watch in the state’s southwest.

This video, posted to Facebook by Jeff Holtegel, shows large trees swaying as strong winds blow in Punta Gorda, Charlotte County.

The intensity of the winds prompted officials to temporarily close bridges to the public.

Strong winds will continue to blow throughout the day on Tuesday, the NWS said. Credit: Jeff Holtegel via Storyful