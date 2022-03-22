Large Tree Toppled After Severe Storm Hits Mississippi State University in Starkville

A powerful storm with gusty winds and heavy rain hit Starkville on March 22 as parts of northeastern Mississippi and western Alabama rode out tornado-warned storms.

Winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail were possible in Starkville, which was under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

This video posted to Twitter by @RyanLarmeuWX shows a large tree felled by the storm at Mississippi State University in Starkville. Credit: @RyanLarmeuWX via Storyful

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge