Large Tree Toppled After Severe Storm Hits Mississippi State University in Starkville

A powerful storm with gusty winds and heavy rain hit Starkville on March 22 as parts of northeastern Mississippi and western Alabama rode out tornado-warned storms.

Winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail were possible in Starkville, which was under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

This video posted to Twitter by @RyanLarmeuWX shows a large tree felled by the storm at Mississippi State University in Starkville. Credit: @RyanLarmeuWX via Storyful