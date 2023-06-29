Large Tornado Touches Down in the Nebraska Panhandle

A large tornado was spotted southwest of Kimball, Nebraska, as a line of tornado-warned storms swept the region on Wednesday, June 28.

Travis Nickey told Storyful he noticed the storm showing significant rotation and ground circulation and began filming as he was fleeing its path.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne confirmed the tornado touched down near Kimball and issued a severe thunderstorm warning with forecasts of baseball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph on Wednesday. Credit: Travis Nickey via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]