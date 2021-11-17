Large Structure Fire Extinguished Amid Flooding in British Columbia

A large structure fire that was burning in Abbotsford, British Columbia, was extinguished by local fire authorities on the afternoon of November 17.

Abbotsford Police said the fire was “under control and out” as of 2 pm local time.

The blaze was burning near the Sumas Prairie area, where an evacuation order had been issued the night before as flood conditions posed a “significant risk to life.”

Residents near Sumas Mountain Road and North Parallel Road were advised to stay indoors due to the possibly harmful nature of the smoke.

This footage, filmed by John Jarvis, shows the large smoke cloud emanating from the fire wafting skyward. Credit: John Jarvis via Storyful