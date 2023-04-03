Large Storm Cloud Swirls Over Central Texas Amid Tornado Warning

Several supercells moved east across north and central Texas on Sunday, April 2, bringing large hail, damaging winds and tornado threats, the National Weather Service said.

Footage posted by David Singewald on Twitter shows large storm clouds over Meridian, where a tornado warning was in place on Sunday.

A tornado watch was also in place for central and north Texas through 11pm on Sunday. Credit: David Singewald via Storyful

