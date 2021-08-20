Large Sinkhole Opens Up in Western North Carolina

A large sinkhole opened up in a parking lot in Burnsville, North Carolina, on August 18, a day after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought torrential rain and deadly flooding to the area.

Michael Scott Hughes recorded this video and originally posted it to Facebook. He told Storyful the sinkhole opened up in Burnsville Plaza.

The footage shows a large piece of asphalt slowly collapsing into the hole.

As of August 20, at least four people have been found dead and 7 people remain unaccounted for following severe flooding in nearby Haywood County. Credit: Michael Scott Hughes via Storyful