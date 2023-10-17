Large Shark Spotted Near Swimmers at Sydney Beach, Prompting Closure

A large grey nurse shark was spotted close to swimmers at Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia, on October 11.

Video filmed by Ravi Rudner shows the shark swim in shallow water close to shore as swimmers rush to exit the water.

Rudner said the swimmer was initially oblivious to the shark and a lifeguard had entered the water with a rescue board to distance the shark from the swimmer.

The beach was closed for the rest of the day as a precaution. Credit: Ravi Rudner via Storyful

