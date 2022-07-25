Large Plume of Smoke Looms as Grass Fire Burns in Thamesmead

London firefighters worked to put out a grass fire burning in Thamesmead on Sunday, July 24.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said eight engines, a fire boat and “around 65 firefighters” attended a grass fire in Gallions Reach Park on Sunday.

The Thamesmead fire was one of three large weather-related fires in the London area, LFB said, contributing to a haze of smoke across the city. Reports said firefighters also battled blazes in Enfield’s Rammey Marsh and Cranford Park in Hayes.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by Sunday night, according to the LBF. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Credit: @Maria__RG via Storyful