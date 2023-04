The bonnet of a car in Lubbock, Texas, was pummeled as a hail storm swept through the area on April 9.

Video filmed by David Singewald shows large hail stones falling on cars parked in West End. Heavy rainfall is seen gushing down the road.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on April 9 and warned of strong winds and the chance of half inch-sized hail. Credit: David Singewald via Storyful