Large Hail Pounds Central Texas as Supercells Sweep Region

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents in central Texas to be “vigilant and weather aware” as several training supercells moved through the region on Wednesday, April 26.

The service said the storms could produce “giant hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding”.

Footage by Twitter user @rebekkamains captured large hailstone falling in Waco, Texas, where the NWS reported “very large, destructive hail.” Credit: @rebekkamains via Storyful

