Large Hail Plunges Into Flooded Street in Calgary

Torrential rain and hailstones as large as tennis balls rained down on southern Alberta, including Calgary, on the evening of June 13, reports said.

Several people were rescued from flooded vehicles, local reports said. There were also reports of several tornados in the area.

Video filmed by Calgary resident Michael Strickland shows hail splashing into the flooded street outside his home on Saturday.

“The house is shaking.” said Strickland in this video. “Our f****** street’s a river.” Credit: Michael Strickland via Storyful