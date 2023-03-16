Large Hail Hammers Parts of North Texas

Thunderstorms were dropping large and potentially damaging hail across North Texas on Thursday afternoon, March 16, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

This footage of a heavy downpour was posted by Connie Upshaw, a resident of Palo Pinto County, where the NWS said hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter, or “up to the size of tennis balls,” was falling.

In other areas, golf-ball sized hail was reported.

A tornado watch was in effect for the region until 8 pm. Credit: Connie Upshaw via Storyful