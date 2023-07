A large funnel cloud was spotted in Aguada, Puerto Rico, on July 16, whipping leaves and debris into the air.

Video taken by Samuel Vargas shows the large cloud looming above a residential area, bringing rain and lightning as it spins.

The National Weather Service confirmed a short-lived tornado formed in Aguada in the afternoon of July 16, and that its classification was still yet to be determined. Credit: Samuel Vargas via Storyful