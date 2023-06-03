Large Funnel Cloud Spotted Amid Stormy Weather in Texas

A large funnel cloud was seen near Dryden, Texas, on Friday, June 2, amid tornado warnings and stormy weather in the area.

Footage recorded by Chad Casey shows a spinning funnel clearly visible east of Dryden on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Midland, Texas, issued a tornado warning for an area covering Dryden on Friday afternoon.

Radar imagery also showed severe thunderstorms moving over the area on Friday night.

The NWS did not confirm a tornado in the area. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful

