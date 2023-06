A large funnel cloud was seen moving from tornado-warned Miramar Beach, Florida, as severe storms swept through the state, on Monday, June 19.

Footage captured by Kendra Shaver from an apartment balcony shows the twister forming over nearby Choctawhatchee Bay.

Local media reported the funnel cloud was initially a waterspout that moved on shore. Credit: Kendra Shaver via Storyful