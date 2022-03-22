Large Funnel Cloud Rips Across Eastern Austin Amid Tornado Warnings
A large funnel cloud ripped across eastern Austin, as tornado warnings were issued for the region on Monday, March 21.
This video, recorded by storm chaser Clinton Hendricks, shows a rotating cloud spinning near the Austin suburb of Elgin.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the area, instructing residents to seek shelter.
In the nearby region of Round Rock, north of Austin, authorities reported severe structural damage after a tornado impacted the area. Credit: Clint Hendricks via Storyful