Large Funnel Cloud Forms Amid Tornado Warning in Southwestern New Jersey

A large funnel cloud formed in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, on September 1, amid a tornado warning for the area as the remnants of Hurricane Ida continued to impact the northeastern United States.

This video taken by Twitter user @dylansantiago6 shows the funnel cloud.

The remnants of post-tropical cyclone Ida were expected to bring widespread rain and “life-threatening” flash flooding as the storm moved through the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: @dylansantiago6 via Storyful