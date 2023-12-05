Large Flames Light Up Arlington Amid Home Explosion

A large explosion occurred in Arlington, Virginia on Monday, December 4, after a suspect “discharged several rounds” of a flare gun inside their home, police said.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, “officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.”

In later updates, police reported minor injuries at the scene.

Later in the evening, the Arlington Fire Department said the fire was “under control.”

This footage, filmed from a distance by X user @CoralCough, shows flames and smoke escaping traveling through the sky. Credit: @CoralCough via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]