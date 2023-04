A large fire erupted at a pallet yard in Chicago, on the evening of Monday April 17.

This footage, filmed by Chicago Fire Media, shows crews on the scene, battling the blaze as huge plumes of smoke waft skyward.

According to Chicago Fire Media the flames were contained to the yard that was filled with pallets and raw wood.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire and there were no reports of injuries. Credit: Chicago Fire Media via Storyful