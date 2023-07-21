Large Fire Breaks Out Near Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport

Firefighters responded to a second alarm structure fire that broke out near Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, July 20.

Citing officials, local media reported that multiple propane gas tanks exploded, sparking the blaze.

Sky Harbor International said the blaze was not impacting operations.

As of publication, there were no reports of injuries. Credit: Anthony DeWitt via Storyful

