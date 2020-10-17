Large Explosion Rocks Harrisonburg, Virginia

A building explosion was reported in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on October 17.

Local media, livestreaming from the scene, reported a building had been “destroyed”. WHSV – TV 3 said three people had been taken to hospital, two who had suffered serious injuries.

Officials said they received reports of the explosion and fire on Saturday morning.

The City of Harrisonburg said the Harrisonburg Fire Department was on the scene of a large fire in the area of Miller Circle and South Main Street. Credit: Eric Bland via Storyful