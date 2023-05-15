Large Dust Devil Swirls in Saskatoon

A dust devil was seen swirling in a field in Saskatoon, Canada, on Saturday, May 13.

Video shared to Twitter by Gunjan Sinha shows the large twister sending dirt into the sky as cars drive by.

“This place is slowly turning into a desert. We need rain, not heat and wind!” Sinha’s said in his caption.

Dust devils typically form during clear skies and light wind, which creates the unstable condition of surface areas becoming much warmer than the air above it, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Gunjan Sinha via Storyful