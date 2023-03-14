Large Demonstration Held in London's Parliament Square Over Illegal Migration Bill

Protesters gathered in London’s Parliament Square on Monday night, March 13, to urge members of parliament not to vote for an Illegal Migration Bill that would allow the UK government to

deport “persons who have entered or arrived in breach of immigration control.”

The bill, championed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman of the Conservative Party, has received widespread criticism, including from Tory MPs. Hours before the voted, Tory MP and former UK energy minister Chris Skidmore tweeted that he would not be voting for the bill.

“I am not prepared to break international law or the human rights conventions that the UK has had a proud history of playing a leading role in establishing,” Skidmore wrote.

Footage filmed by Qays Sediqi shows protesters in Parliament Square as the bill was being read in the House of Commons. Credit: Qays Sediqi via Storyful