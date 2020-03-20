Large Crowds Shun Social Distancing at Sydney's Bondi Beach

Against official advice of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, large crowds took to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on March 19.

The New South Wales Health Minister said he was aware of the large crowds at Bondi and that social distancing was not being adhered to.

On March 20 Australian health authorities confirmed an increase of 144 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country in one day, bringing the nation’s total to 709. Of those, 307 cases were in New South Wales. Credit: Andrea Liska via Storyful