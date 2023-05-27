Large Crowds Rally in Support of Serbia's Government

Large crowds rallied in support of Serbia’s government in Belgrade on Friday, May 26, amid increasing political pressure on President Aleksandar Vucic over his administration’s response to two deadly mass shootings earlier this month.

Addressing the rally, Vucic condemned recent anti-government protests in the wake of the shootings, saying organizers “deserve nothing but contempt,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported. RFE/RL reported tens of thousands attended the rally.

Footage by Srdan Kusic captured supporters of the Serbian president marching down streets in the capital. Credit: Srdan Kusic via Storyful