Large Crowds March Through NYC Streets for Annual 'Dyke March'

Protesters marched through the streets of New York City during the annual ‘Dyke March’ on Saturday, June 25.

Footage by Storyful journalist Rob McDonagh shows a large crowd gathering at the New York Public Library before marching through the city chanting, “Fight, fight, fight, abortion is a right.”

Pride Marches and Pro-Abortion Rights marches were set to take place over the weekend, after a Supreme Court ruling overturned the landmark Roe v Wade decision on Friday, June 24 . Credit: Rob McDonagh via Storyful

Video Transcript

- Fight, fight, fight, abortion is a right! Fight, fight, fight, abortion is a right! Fight, fight, fight, abortion is a right! Fight, fight, fight, abortion is a right!

[CHEERING]